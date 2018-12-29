Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Target Price at $3.38

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,348,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,625,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,653 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,407,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,091 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 7,402,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,839,928. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

