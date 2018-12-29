Analyzing Flux Power (FLUX) and Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO)

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Electro Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00

Electro Scientific Industries has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Flux Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Electro Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 19.93 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -6.48 Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.79 $116.22 million $2.68 11.16

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electro Scientific Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Electro Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Electro Scientific Industries 37.32% 45.60% 33.24%

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Flux Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

