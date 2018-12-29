Analyzing Lennar (LEN.B) and Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Xinyuan Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Xinyuan Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lennar and Xinyuan Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and Xinyuan Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $12.65 billion 0.82 $810.48 million N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate $1.98 billion 0.16 $63.62 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyuan Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 6.76% 12.87% 6.10% Xinyuan Real Estate 1.82% 4.36% 0.43%

Summary

Lennar beats Xinyuan Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily. It is a developer of multifamily rental properties. Its Homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land. It operates primarily under the Lennar brand name. The Lennar Financial Services segment includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of its homes and others. The Rialto segment is a real estate, investment management, and finance company. The Lennar Multifamily segment focuses on developing a portfolio of institutional multifamily rental properties in the United States markets.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, technical, and management consulting services; operates retail stores; sells construction materials; develops technologies; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

