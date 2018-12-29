Analyzing MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (MITEY) and Novation Companies (NOVC)

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR alerts:

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Novation Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Novation Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR $10.78 billion 2.02 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.09 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Volatility & Risk

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 10.90% 7.53% 2.43% Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. The company has a strategic alliance with Crown Group Holdings to develop a vibrant new community. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.