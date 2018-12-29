Analyzing The Medicines (MDCO) and Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) and Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Medicines and Scpharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines -668.93% -1,477.75% -39.49% Scpharmaceuticals N/A -33.22% -28.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Medicines and Scpharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines $44.79 million 31.20 -$708.37 million ($8.40) -2.25 Scpharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.81 million ($8.04) -0.50

Scpharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Medicines. The Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scpharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Medicines and Scpharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines 0 1 8 0 2.89 Scpharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 166.25%. Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 216.67%. Given Scpharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scpharmaceuticals is more favorable than The Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scpharmaceuticals beats The Medicines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States. It primarily focuses on developing Inclisiran, a lipid-lowering drug to reduce LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or cardiovascular risk-equivalents. The company has collaboration agreements with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SciClone Pharmaceuticals; and Symbio Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Medicines Company was founded in 1996 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. Its product pipeline also includes scFurosemide, a loop diuretic for the management of edema in patients with decompensated heart failure; scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

