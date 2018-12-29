AngloGold Ashanti (AU) vs. American International Ventures (AIVN) Head to Head Analysis

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. American International Ventures does not pay a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and American International Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 1.11 -$191.00 million $0.06 205.00 American International Ventures $40,000.00 82.80 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Volatility & Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and American International Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 2 0 0 1.67 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.57%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than American International Ventures.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

