Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) to announce sales of $265.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $248.78 million. Antero Midstream Partners posted sales of $210.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.15 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream Partners.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 1,090,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.