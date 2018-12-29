AON (AON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of AON stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. AON has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,300,000 after buying an additional 62,660 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 195,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AON by 15,302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 98,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

