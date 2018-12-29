Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Major Shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stonepine Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 54,200 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $184,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 57,430 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $195,836.30.

On Friday, November 2nd, Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $4,537,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $2,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 300,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 300,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APEN shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

