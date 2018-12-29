Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,875.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

AAPL opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $772.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

