Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,823,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.36.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

