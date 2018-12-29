Apptio (APTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Apptio to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apptio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apptio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.86. Apptio has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. Apptio’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apptio news, insider Christopher Pick sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $66,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,647 shares of company stock worth $2,004,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTI. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apptio during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Apptio during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apptio during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Apptio during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Apptio during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

