AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,886 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,886 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,332,000 after buying an additional 309,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $113,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,330. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

