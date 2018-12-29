Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Insider Seth J. Brufsky Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) insider Seth J. Brufsky bought 10,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

