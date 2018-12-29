Artex Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $7,058.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Artex Coin has a market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Artex Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artex Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

Artex Coin (CRYPTO:ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.