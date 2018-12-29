Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Stock

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,838.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LMRK opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

