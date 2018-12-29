Asiadigicoin (ADCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,572.00

Asiadigicoin (CURRENCY:ADCN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Asiadigicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Asiadigicoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Asiadigicoin has a total market cap of $8,572.00 and approximately $7,038.00 worth of Asiadigicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018076 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Asiadigicoin Profile

Asiadigicoin (ADCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2016. Asiadigicoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,931,054 coins. The official website for Asiadigicoin is asiadigicoin.org. Asiadigicoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialADCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asiadigicoin

Asiadigicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asiadigicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asiadigicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asiadigicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

