At Home Group Inc (HOME) Director Acquires $66,650.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Philip L. Francis acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip L. Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Philip L. Francis acquired 10,883 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $229,087.15.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Philip L. Francis acquired 10,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on At Home Group from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 612,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “At Home Group Inc (HOME) Director Acquires $66,650.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/at-home-group-inc-home-director-acquires-66650-00-in-stock.html.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.