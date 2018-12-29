Authorship Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Authorship token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Authorship has a market cap of $90,317.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Authorship has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Authorship Profile

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

