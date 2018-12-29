Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 440.60 ($5.76) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

AUTO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

