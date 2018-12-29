AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

In related news, insider Jennifer Allerton purchased 4,300 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,390 ($31.23) per share, with a total value of £102,770 ($134,287.21). Also, insider James Kidd purchased 2,618 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £62,491.66 ($81,656.42).

AVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,970 ($38.81) price objective (up from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Numis Securities raised shares of AVEVA Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,220 ($42.08) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,905 ($37.96).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

