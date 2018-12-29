AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,582,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $33,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $15.97 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

