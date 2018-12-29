Axis Capital (AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axis Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 365.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Axis Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

