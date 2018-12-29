Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 10949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 276,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/axsome-therapeutics-axsm-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-94.html.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.