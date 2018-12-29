B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Red Lion Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $8.12 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.49). Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.58 million.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 109,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $811,658.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 530,667 shares of company stock worth $3,874,380 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

