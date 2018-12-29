B3Coin Market Capitalization Hits $908,006.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, B3Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $908,006.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get B3Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.02093633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008573 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005350 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About B3Coin

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 737,770,710 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for B3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.