Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $198.38 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,025,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $198,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 912,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,245,000 after acquiring an additional 895,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,497,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,070,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

