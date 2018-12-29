Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.36 ($100.42).

ETR BMW opened at €70.70 ($82.21) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

