Beatcoin (XBTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Beatcoin has a market capitalization of $37,917.00 and $0.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beatcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Beatcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beatcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.02099735 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005255 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001676 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beatcoin

Beatcoin (XBTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin. The official website for Beatcoin is beatcoin.info.

Beatcoin Coin Trading

Beatcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.