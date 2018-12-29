Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,911,621 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 31,126,851 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,814,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $24.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

