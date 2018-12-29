Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $131,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Stock

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,927,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,955,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,714,000 after acquiring an additional 197,663 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,908,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,194,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,892,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,543,000 after buying an additional 293,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

