Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $138,000 in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD (FYC) Stock

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD (NASDAQ:FYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD by 45.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD by 19.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD during the third quarter valued at about $1,670,000.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD alerts:

Shares of FYC opened at $39.77 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/belpointe-asset-management-llc-invests-138000-in-1st-tr-exchange-small-cap-gr-alphad-fyc-stock.html.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD (NASDAQ:FYC).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/SMALL CAP GR ALPHAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.