Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0452 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

