Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stake Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,515 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Bemis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after buying an additional 969,737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Bemis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bemis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,323,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,323,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bemis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bemis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 717,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

BMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on Bemis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

