Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,910,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 358,588 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,174,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 153.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 184.0% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 267,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

