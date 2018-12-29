BHP Billiton (BBL) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.68, but opened at $42.15. BHP Billiton shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 2448282 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

