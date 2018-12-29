BidaskClub Upgrades Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Hold

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $91,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $506,998.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $339,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 274.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

