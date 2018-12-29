BidaskClub Upgrades Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Strong-Buy

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.93. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 43.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 64.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

