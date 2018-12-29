Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 814,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,391. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 186,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

