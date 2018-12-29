Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) versus Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Financial Review

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Big Rock Brewery does not pay a dividend. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Big Rock Brewery and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.84 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2.68 billion 1.73 $194.41 million $1.11 22.64

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53% Compania Cervecerias Unidas 17.04% 24.33% 15.06%

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Big Rock Brewery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures returnable and non-returnable glass bottles. Further, the company is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

