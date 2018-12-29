Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $322,164.00 and approximately $330,886.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Bigbom has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.56 or 0.12310958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,237,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

