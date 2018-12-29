BingoCoin (BOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

BingoCoin (CURRENCY:BOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, BingoCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One BingoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BingoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,909.00 worth of BingoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BingoCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00107500 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007348 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000454 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BingoCoin Token Profile

BingoCoin is a token. BingoCoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. BingoCoin’s official Twitter account is @BingoCoinLive. BingoCoin’s official website is www.bocfun.com.

BingoCoin Token Trading

BingoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BingoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BingoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BingoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BingoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BingoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.