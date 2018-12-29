Biocept (BIOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 715.42% and a negative return on equity of 456.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biocept will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

