BioScrip (BIOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.55. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. BioScrip’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Venor Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.3% during the third quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.