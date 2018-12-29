Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (BCHSV) Price Reaches $65.59 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $171.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] coin can now be bought for about $65.59 or 0.01535160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.02327722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00151929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00199929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025938 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

