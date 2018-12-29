Bitcoin Interest (BCI) One Day Volume Hits $799.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00009858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $6.88 million and $799.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.01580050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00368845 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00145104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029636 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

