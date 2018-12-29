BitConnect (BCC) Price Reaches $0.68

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. BitConnect has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitConnect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00818656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About BitConnect

BCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,866,414 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,215 coins. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitConnect’s official website is www.bitconnect.co.

BitConnect Coin Trading

BitConnect can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

