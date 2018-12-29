BitQuark (BTQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BitQuark coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BitQuark has a market cap of $7,510.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitQuark has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitQuark Profile

BitQuark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 10,920,436 coins. The official website for BitQuark is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

Buying and Selling BitQuark

BitQuark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

