Bitspace (BSX) Price Reaches $0.0013

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bitspace has traded up 521.1% against the dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Bitspace has a total market cap of $17,741.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitspace alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006373 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitspace Profile

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,378,573 coins. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.