BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,832.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $30,832.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.01245324 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018444 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001183 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 107,473,362 coins and its circulating supply is 105,693,362 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

